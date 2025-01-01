DAILY SWEAT
FRESH, WEEKLY WORKOUTS TO KEEP YOU MOTIVATED
Stay motivated and on track with your fitness goals! Get instant access to fresh, curated workouts from Hannah + Paulo, 5 days a week, written and with demonstration videos. This is the heart of the HEF Training App and subscription. Follow along with our circuit timer or if you prefer, go at your own pace with the written workout!
FOLLOW-ALONG LIBRARY
ON-DEMAND WORKOUTS, EXCLUSIVE CONTENT, AND MORE AT YOUR FINGERTIPS
Want to switch things up from the Daily Sweat? Access exclusive full programs or individual workouts focused on weight loss, muscle building, athletic performance, body flow, conditioning, recovery, mindset, and much more. All levels welcome.
TOUCHSTONE TESTS
BECAUSE PROGRESS, NOT PERFECTION, IS KEY
Embrace the power of progress. These Touchstone Tests serve as tangible proof of your hard work, dedication, and the extraordinary things you're capable of.
These tests are designed to assess your skills, monitor your improvements, and showcase your superhero-like abilities. A staple at our gym, Pumpfit Club, these tests are an opportunity to celebrate your accomplishments and push you to continue your hard work!
YOUR HOME FOR ALL THINGS HANNAH EDEN FITNESS
LIFETIME ACCESS TO YOUR PURCHASED HEF PROGRAMS, ALL IN ONE PLACE
Purchased a HEF follow-along program, e-book, or nutrition guide? Access them all easily with lifetime access on the HEF Training App.
Follow-Along Programs include full follow along videos, a PDF version with all relevant content, and full nutrition guide.
E-book Programs come with a downloadable PDF including written workouts, full meal plan, embedded video links and equipment list.
Nutrition Guides are available for all different lifestyle and dietary needs to help you get closer to your health goals!
Click below to find your perfect program, e-book, and nutrition guide!
(Programs are not included with HEF Training App Subscription. All programs sold separately.)
CALENDAR
Enrolled in a program? Schedule your workouts ahead of time to track your progress and stay accountable.
COMMUNITY
Share your journey, make connections, and stay focused by joining the global #heftribe.
CASTING
Cast follow-along videos to your favorite devices [AirPlay + Bluetooth]. Roku + Apple TV compatible.
DOWNLOAD
Watch whenever, wherever with downloadable Workout Library videos.
JOIN THE HEF TRAINING APP SUBSCRIPTION TODAY
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