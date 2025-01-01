Fresh weekly workouts, tutorials, and more, all at your fingertips!

DAILY SWEAT

FRESH, WEEKLY WORKOUTS TO KEEP YOU MOTIVATED

Stay motivated and on track with your fitness goals! Get instant access to fresh, curated workouts from Hannah + Paulo, 5 days a week, written and with demonstration videos. This is the heart of the HEF Training App and subscription. Follow along with our circuit timer or if you prefer, go at your own pace with the written workout!

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FOLLOW-ALONG LIBRARY

ON-DEMAND WORKOUTS, EXCLUSIVE CONTENT, AND MORE AT YOUR FINGERTIPS

Want to switch things up from the Daily Sweat? Access exclusive full programs or individual workouts focused on weight loss, muscle building, athletic performance, body flow, conditioning, recovery, mindset, and much more. All levels welcome.

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TOUCHSTONE TESTS

BECAUSE PROGRESS, NOT PERFECTION, IS KEY

Embrace the power of progress. These Touchstone Tests serve as tangible proof of your hard work, dedication, and the extraordinary things you're capable of.

These tests are designed to assess your skills, monitor your improvements, and showcase your superhero-like abilities. A staple at our gym, Pumpfit Club, these tests are an opportunity to celebrate your accomplishments and push you to continue your hard work!

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YOUR HOME FOR ALL THINGS HANNAH EDEN FITNESS

LIFETIME ACCESS TO YOUR PURCHASED HEF PROGRAMS, ALL IN ONE PLACE

Purchased a HEF follow-along program, e-book, or nutrition guide? Access them all easily with lifetime access on the HEF Training App.

Follow-Along Programs include full follow along videos, a PDF version with all relevant content, and full nutrition guide.

E-book Programs come with a downloadable PDF including written workouts, full meal plan, embedded video links and equipment list.

Nutrition Guides are available for all different lifestyle and dietary needs to help you get closer to your health goals!

Click below to find your perfect program, e-book, and nutrition guide!

(Programs are not included with HEF Training App Subscription. All programs sold separately.)

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CALENDAR

Enrolled in a program? Schedule your workouts ahead of time to track your progress and stay accountable.

COMMUNITY

Share your journey, make connections, and stay focused by joining the global #heftribe.

CASTING

Cast follow-along videos to your favorite devices [AirPlay + Bluetooth]. Roku + Apple TV compatible.

DOWNLOAD

Watch whenever, wherever with downloadable Workout Library videos.

JOIN THE HEF TRAINING APP SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Fresh weekly, curated workouts from Hannah + Paulo to keep you motivated on your fitness journey

Full follow-along workout library available on-demand with your monthly subscription

In-depth tutorial and demonstration videos for each move - never feel lost during a workout!

Home of all your purchased HEF Follow-Along Programs, E-books, and Nutrition Guides

Work out at home or on the go from the palm ofyour hand. Cast follow-along videos for a larger experience to the big screen

Join the international #HEFTRIBE and have a community of fellow fitness enthusiasts to cheer you on

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BEST VALUE

YEARLY

$120.00 USD/YEAR

14-day FREE Trial

$9.99 USD/Month (Billed Yearly)

Pay Annually and get 2 Months FREE!

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MONTHLY

$14.99 USD/MONTH

14-day FREE Trial

$14.99 USD/Month (Billed Monthly)

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